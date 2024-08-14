Namdapha celebrates World Elephant Day

MIAO, 13 Aug: The officials and field staffers of the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve (NNP&TR) here in Changlang district celebrated the World Elephant Day on Monday.

Various activities, including feeding of nutritious food to captive elephants, group discussions on enhancing their care, etc, were organised to mark the day.

Acclaimed documentary The Elephant Whisperer, and Kaku and Kanchi, a story of an elephant mahout working at the NNP&TR, were also screened.

“These activities were aimed at promoting elephant welfare, conservation, and awareness, while also improving the lives of the captive elephants of Namdapha,” the NNP&TR informed in a release.