MLA inaugurates Ayush Wellness Centre in remote village

PUNLI, 14 Aug: MLA Mopi Mihu inaugurated an Ayush Wellness Center here at Punli village in Dibang Valley district in the presence of deputy commissioner Pagli Sora on Wednesday.

The Centre is functioning from the Panchayat Bhawan, Punli, which was constructed through RGSA scheme by the PR department and the health centre. It will continue to function from the Panchayat bhawan till a permanent location is identified.

In his inaugural address, the MLA, who is also advisor to tourism minister, asked the villagers to extend cooperation to the health staffs posted in the centre and also ensured to provide all logistic and man power support for smooth running of the centre.

Congratulating the people of Punli for the new health centre, the DC highlighted the importance of health and education. He asked the residents especially, young children below 5 years, pregnant women and elderly people, to take full advantage of the facilities provided in the health centre.

ZPM Siyo Miwu, government officials, panchayat members, GBs and villagers also attended the programme. (DIPRO)