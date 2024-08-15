RGU organises series of event to mark ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

RONO HILLS, 14 Aug: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) joined the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on Wednesday with a series of activities on the eve of 78th Independence Day.

The event includes bike rally, tree plantation (Ek Pad Maa Ke Naam) and observation of the Partition Horror Remembrance Day.

Bike rally was flagged off by RGU vice-chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha from the main auditorium of the university. Faculty members, staff, students, research scholars and NSS/NCC students participated enthusiastically in the rally, riding through the university grounds and symbolically bringing the Tiranga home to every corner of the campus.

The tree plantation programme was organised near the RGU convention hall commemorating the significance of independence and freedom.

The university also observed Partition Horror Remembrance Day with a poignant photo exhibition at the Convention Hall. This event was organised honoring those who sacrificed their lives during the turbulent times of partition.

Prof. Kushwaha delivered a speech on the importance of displaying the Tiranga at home and on vehicles, emphasizing the role of awareness in fostering national pride.

RGU registrar Dr. N.T Rikam highlighted the dual significance of the day, underlining the importance of both the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and the observance of Partition Horror Remembrance Day.

RGU join registrar Dr. David Pertin spoke on the respect and care that the national flag commands, urging everyone to uphold its dignity.