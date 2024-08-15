Tsering inaugurates refurbished school facilities

THEMBANG, 14 Aug: Newly revamped key facilities at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV) here under Dirang sub-division of West Kameng district were inaugurated on Wednesday by advisor to minister for PWD, Science & Technology, Phurpa Tsering.

The facilities were revamped as part of the ‘Project 37′ initiative of the 2016 batch of APCS administrative officers. The comprehensive renovation included upgrades to the dining hall, the creation of a mini library, the provision of games and sports items, distribution of notebooks and other stationery to students and essential repairs and maintenance in the boys’ hostel bathroom, the hand-washing point, and the utensil-washing area, significantly enhancing the school’s infrastructure.

Appreciating the initiative led by Thembang circle officer Moyir Kato and the entire Project 37 team for their dedication to the cause, Phurpa Tsering expressed his willingness to support and cooperate with the team in their future endeavors.

In his address to the gathering, Tsering assured the villagers that all necessary resources, from staffing to infrastructure, would be provided to ensure the smooth functioning of the school, benefiting not only the students of Thembang but also those from neighboring villages. He further instructed the engineering department to take immediate action on enhancing the school’s aesthetic appeal, constructing a boundary wall, and establishing a 24/7 water supply-all to be funded from his untied fund.

CO Moyir Kato elaborated on the origins of Project 37, highlighting the collective efforts of the 2016 batch officers in driving development projects particularly, in rural areas, through a model of crowd funding. She proudly noted that this renovation marks the 11th successful project under their initiative.

Later during the programme, Tsering distributed stationery items to the students.

Dirang ADC, ZPMs, PRI leaders, HoDs and senior leaders were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)