Capital police institutes ‘Bomto Kamdak Medal of Hope’ award

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: The Itanagar capital police under the auspices of ‘Police Ajin initiative’ instituted the “Bomto Kamdak Medal of Hope,” in the name of Arunachal Ratna DySP Bomto Kamdak, who made the supreme sacrifice in the altar of duty.

Born in 1985 in the tranquil village of Kamdak in Leparada district,

DySP Bomto Kamdak was a paragon of courage and dedication. From the young age, he displayed a profound commitment to his community and an unwavering sense of duty.

Raised in a family that embodied the values of integrity and service, with his parents Gope Kamdak and Karrik Kamdak, Bomto Kamdak was the youngest of three siblings.

He had joined the Arunachal Pradesh Police Service in 2011, leaving lucrative engineering career in the private sector.

On 13 August, 2016, while serving as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) in East Kameng district, Kamdak’s bravery was put to the ultimate test.

In a high-stakes operation in Sangrungwa village, he led his team in the pursuit of a notorious criminal, demonstrating extraordinary courage and leadership. Fully aware of the risks, he placed himself in the line of fire. During the fierce encounter, he made the ultimate sacrifice, laying down his life in the line of duty.

The prestigious “Bomto Kamdak Medal of Hope,” award shall be presented annually in August to individuals or organizations within the Itanagar Capital Region who have demonstrated exceptional contributions in (1) fostering police-community relations, (2) assisting police in time of needs and for (3) intelligence contribution to police, (4) life-saving actions and (5) promoting communal harmony.

The deadline for submission of nomination form with name, award category, date of birth, designation, occupation, recommendation (if not by self), citation and no objection certificate from concerned police station is 23 August, 2024 and the completed forms should be emailed to spcap@arunpol.nic.in.

The award winner(s) will be announced on 27 August. The recipient(s) will be honored with a medal, certificate, and a suitable cash prize in a formal public ceremony.

Through this recognition, the award aspires to perpetuate the values that DySP Bomto Kamdak upheld, encouraging a collective pursuit of harmony, justice and societal progress.