Dibang Valley DLMC reviews progress of ongoing schemes

ANINI, 14 Aug: The Dibang Valley District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) has reviewed the progress of ongoing schemes in the district on Tuesday.

Addressing the officials during the DLMC review meeting held here, MLA Mopi Mihu exhorted them to work with the “Team Arunachal spirit” and bring in innovative ideas in order to promote sustainable tourism and uplift the youths of the district.

He also highlighted the new bottom-up approach in planning by the state government and asked the officers to ensure that, need based schemes are proposed for overall development of the district.

Highlighting the importance of timely completion of projects, deputy commissioner Pagli Sora urged the head of offices to personally monitor the projects and directed the administrative officers to activate circle level monitoring committees for ease of monitoring. The officers appointed as mentors for various schools in the district were also advised to visit the schools at regular interval to motivate the students.

Officers of respective department gave presentation on progress of infrastructural as well as social schemes.

The newly set Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) made an impressive presentation on the various farm experiments that they have been conducting in the district to boost farm productivity. (DIPRO)