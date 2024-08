Tem Tapung, from Taraso in Papum Pare district, on Saturday scaled Mount Elbrus (5,642m), the highest mountain in both Russia and Europe.Tapung had earlier scaled some of the highest and most challenging peaks in the world, including Kang Yatse-1 (6,401m) in Ladakh in 2022, and Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895), the highest point in Africa, in 2023.