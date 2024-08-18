Adi book ‘Solung A:bang’ released

PASIGHAT, 17 Aug: Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang released the second Adi book, Solung A:bang, authored by Arak Megu, here in East Siang district on 15 August.

Arak Megu, from Kelek Mirbuk village, is a retired assistant director of research and philology. He has many books to his credit, and was conferred the prestigious Bhasa Samman Award by the Sahitya Akademi in 2015 for his outstanding contributions to research in Adi language and culture.

This is the second book in a series by the author, after Limir Libom A?bang. The book is a compilation of mythological rhapsodies from expert Ponung-Miris,and has been translated into English and the general Adi language.

The MLA, DC Tayi Taggu, SP SK Singhal, ADC T Pertin, educationists and litterateurs present on the occasion expressed hope that the book would be widely accepted by the whole Adi society. (DIPRO)