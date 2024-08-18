Dirchi inaugurates new village

BASAR, 17 Aug: Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi on Saturday inaugurated a new village, Hikar Gumin, here in Leparada district, in the presence of DC Atul Tayeng, Leparada district BJP president Jonya Basa,and others.

With over 30 households, the newly established village is located adjacent to Gori village.

The village had been notified and declared by the district administration through a notification dated 20October, 2023.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Dirchi lauded Tobi Basar Bam, wife of former chief secretary Tabom Bam, for donating land for a dere (community hall) in the new village.

Responding to a memorandum seeking construction of a community hall for the village, she acknowledged that “a community hall is a prerequisite and the most important structure in any Galo village,” and added that, “with proper designing, other components/facilities, like games and sports, library, study centre, etc, can also be incorporated to extract maximum utility from this community centre.”

She assured to take up the matter in consultation with all stakeholders on priority.

The DC gave assurance that he would look into the matter of the appointment of HGB/GBs for the village.

He informed that, although the state government hasnotified and declared the new village, “developmental activities may have to be continued as per existing arrangements, until the village is covered and included under the new census in due course of time.” (DIPRO)