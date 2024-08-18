Soft trekking conducted

TAWANG, 17 Aug: A soft trekking event, named ‘The Merak Lama Trail’, from the Tawang monastery to the Tserteng grazing area, the Gyangong Ani Gonpa and Doble Tse, at elevations ranging from 9,698 to 11,624 ft, was organised by the Tawang district tourism department on Saturday.

Organised in collaboration with the district administration and the Tawang Cycling Association, the event was aimed at “exploring the unexplored adventure tourism scope in the district,” stated a press release.

Government officers, including Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang and SP DW Thongon, besides tour operators, tour guides, youths, and members of the Tawang Cycling Association participated in the trekking. (DIPRO)