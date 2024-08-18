Wahge urges people to join hands in fight against HIV/AIDS

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge urged the people to join hands with the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Wahge, who along with MLA Dr Mohesh Chai flagged off a motorcycle rally from Akashdeep Complex here on Saturday, marking the launch of a two-month-long IEC campaign, gave assurance that the state government would provide full support to the ongoing efforts to combat HIV/AIDS.

Dr Chai spoke about the four major routes of transmission of HIV, and urged the people to stay away from injecting drugs and multiple or unprotected sex.

Earlier, APSACS Project Director Dr Marbom Basar informed that intensified IEC activities will be carried out in 100 villages each in Papum Pare and East Siang districts. “During the campaign, different modes of communication will be employed, such as advocacy and sensitisation of the PRI members, ASHAs and anganwadi workers, youth volunteers, school and college students,” he said.

Students from Bini Yanga Government Women’s College displayed a skit to create awareness on HIV/AIDS.

Over 200 motorcyclists participated in the rally.