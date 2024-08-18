Bui takes stock of roads damaged by landslides

[ Karda Natam ]

DUMPORIJO, 17 Aug: MLA Rode Bui on Friday visited Balarijo, Bui, Uli and Nguki villages in Gusar circle of Upper Subansiri district and took stock of the damages caused to roads, bridges, culverts, etc,by landslides during the monsoon.

He also visited the Bui-Uli and the Nguki-SegiPMGSY roads.

Later, the MLA visited the government residential school in Segi and interacted with the teachers and students there. He assured the school authority that he would set up basic facilities in the school from his local area development fund.