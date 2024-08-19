11th Li-Ning Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship begins

NAMSAI, 18 Aug: The 11th Li-Ning Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship, with the theme ‘No to drugs, yes to badminton’, began here on Sunday.

Attending the opening ceremony, Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge advised the players to maintain discipline both on and off the field.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein underscored the importance of sports coaching to help the athletes of the state hone their talents, so that they can participate at national and international level competitions.

He encouraged the youths to read biographies of renowned athletes and draw inspiration from them.

Players from 26 districts, Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, the APP Sports Control Board, and RGU will be seen competing for top honours during the five-day event.

The championship is being organised by the Namsai Badminton Association, under the auspices of the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA).

WCD Minister Dasanglu Pul, MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Dr Mohesh Chai, Mutchu Mithi and Punyo Apum, and MLA and ASBA president Ratu Techi, besides Sports Secretary Abu Tayeng, and Namsai DC (i/c) K Tikhak attended the opening ceremony. (DIPRO)