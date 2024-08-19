Min launches healthcare apps

ITANAGAR, 18 Aug: Health Minister Biyuram Waghe launched two mobile applications on Saturday, for online appointment with doctors, and for OPD registration.

The apps, named e-Swasthya Arunachal and e-Sushrut Arunachal, can be downloaded from the TRIHMS website when the links are made available, and will soon be available on Google Play Store.

Additionally, another app, called Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), was launched for queue management at hospitals, featuring a ‘scan & share’ option. It will help users to avoid long queues and instantly obtain their OPD ticket by scanning a QR code at the hospital registration area. This facility can also be accessed through 12 other apps available on Google Play Store, and has been activated in 15 district hospitals across the state.

During his visit, Waghe paid homage to the departed soul of the postgraduate trainee doctor – who lost her life in a heinous crime at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata – by observing a minute of silence with the TRIHMS faculty.

Later, he inaugurated the district integrated public health laboratory and the blood centre at the TRIHMS, in the presence of his adviser Dr Mohesh Chai and health department officials.