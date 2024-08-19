Roadmap for state cancer institute

ITANAGAR, 18 Aug: Officers of the state’s health department and Guwahati (Assam)-based Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) held a meeting on Saturday to prepare a roadmap for establishing the state cancer institute (SCI) in Midpu, Doimukh.

The meeting, convened by Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, was attended by BBCI director BB Borthakur and Mumbai (Maharashtra)-based Tata Memorial Centre’s (TMC) Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) director Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi through videoconference.

Wahge expressed hope that the BBCI and the TMC “will guide, mentor and handhold the health department for its successful completion and commissioning and post commissioning too.”

Once commissioned, this project will help hundreds of cancer patients of the state who currently have to travel to far-off places for treatment.

BBCI director Dr Borthakur delivered a detailed presentation on the roadmap for establishment of the SCI, including various aspects of the project and the role of the BBCI and the TMC.

The TMC ACTREC director pledged to provide full support from the TMC and the union atomic energy department “in making the SCI one of the best cancer hospitals in the country.”

TRIHMS TCC radiation oncologist Dr Hage Sonia delivered a presentation on human resource requirement for the SCI, which was prepared in consultation with the BBCI and the TMC.

An MoU was signed between the BBCI and the state’s health department in March this year.

The meeting was attended also by Wahge’s adviser Dr Mohesh Chai, Health Secretary KK Singh, DME Dr Hage Ambing, DFW & DHS (i/c) Dr A Perme, PWD-WZ CE G Padu, and others.