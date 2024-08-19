NFR introduces Karmveer Puraskar

MALIGAON, 18 Aug: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced Karmveer Puraskar to recognise the extraordinary bravery and selfless service of both common people and railway employees of the NE zone.

The inaugural award was presented to the awardees by NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava during the celebration of the Independence Day. The award carries a citation and cash amount.

Among the awardees, special recognition was given to Supriti Acharjee, a resident of Bilthai, North Tripura, for her extraordinary vigilance and courage.

The Karmveer Puraskar will be an annual feature of the NFR.