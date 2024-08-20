7 arrested in Longding sexual assault case

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: Seven persons have been arrested so far in connection with the Longding sexual assault case involving teenagers.

One Suman Sonar (31), from Bagorpothar village in Sonitpur district of Assam, was apprehended on Monday by the Chimpu police here. “A police team from Longding later arrived at the Chimpu police station and took charge of the accused for further proceedings,” the capital police informed in a press statement.

It is learnt that the police team from Longding is currently in the Itanagar Capital Region, conducting further investigation into the case.

Sonar is accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls. He has been booked under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Earlier, six persons were arrested by the Longding police for forcing teenage girls into prostitution in a Jullang-based hotel, following a complaint lodged by one of the girls.

The Longding police declined to provide further information on the case, saying that it still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has sought and action taken report (ATR) from the Longding SP. The report is expected to be furnished within the week.

Speaking to this daily, APSCPCR Chairperson Ratan Anya said that “everything will be transparent when the ATR comes in.”

According to the Longding district child protection officer, many other minor victims are yet to lodge a complaint at the police station.

A state-level workshop on the POCSO Act will be organised on 21 August for the stakeholders, following which an inquiry team of the APSCPCR will visit Longding and meet the three victims who lodged the complaint, and also visit other victims, informed Anya.