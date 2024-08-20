Unnatural death of fishes should be investigated

The report of unnatural death of fishes in the Poma river in Papum Pare district is deeply concerning. The residents have reported seeing dead fishes, with ulcer-like red wounds on their bodies, being washed away in the river water over the last month. The Poma river is a very popular destination for picnic goers of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR). It is quite possible that, due to large-scale visits of the people, along with dumping of food wastes, especially meats, in the river might be harming the fish. The growing pollution, along with rampant mining, is affecting most rivers of the ICR region, including the Poma river.

The district administration, in particular the fisheries department, should immediately conduct an investigation and find out the cause of the unnatural death of fishes. It is worrying to learn that, despite the villagers having reported the unnatural death of fishes, no officials have visited the Poma river. This lackadaisical attitude is very unfortunate. The authorities should not further delay and initiate action at the earliest. The villagers should be taken into confidence while initiating the efforts to try to save the fishes of the Poma river from dying.