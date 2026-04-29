The Enforcement Directorate has uncovered a major interstate liquor smuggling network in the region, with raids conducted across multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh. The case originated from FIRs registered by the Assam Police regarding illegal liquor inflow into Assam, and raids were carried out in Itanagar, Naharlagun, Seppa, Ziro, Daporijo, Namsai, and Roing.

The network allegedly revolves around three unidentified kingpins controlling the entire operation from Arunachal, where liquor flowed like monsoon water in drains. The initial investigation states that dummy licences in the names of local residents were used to conceal the real beneficiaries, and the syndicate maintained tight control over procurement through select bonded warehouses.

Around 51% to 90% of wholesale account credits came from unexplained cash deposits, along with systematic invoice-splitting below Rs 2 lakh to evade financial scrutiny.

Fake excise seals, including those of the Arunachal government, hard cash, fake bills, and transport permits were recovered during the raids. It is difficult to imagine that all this was carried out without the knowledge of the authorities.

How did vehicles carrying liquor pass police scrutiny when checks are supposed to be strict in border areas? Certainly, such large-scale forgery and smuggling would not have been possible without the cooperation of all.