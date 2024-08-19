Villagers call for proposed highway to pass through Anelih and Akuli

[ Karyir Riba ]

ANINI, 18 Aug: The villagers of Akuli and Anelih in Dibang Valley (DV) district have requested that the proposed highway from Zero Point New Endulin (Anelih-Arzoo CD block) in DV to Tuting in Upper Siang district pass via Anelih and Akuli.

“The landowners in our community are ready and willing to contribute our land for the highway project, emphasising our commitment to the success of this crucial development initiative,” representatives of the villages said.

“Highways, in essence, are meant to pass through villages, serving as catalyst for local development. The development of this route is not just a matter of infrastructure; it is essential for the prosperity and wellbeing of our villages and the border region. The route has already been surveyed by the NHIDCL.

“We wish to underscore the significance of this highway aligning with the PMGSY road scheme. Our primary concern is that the highway must pass through the heart of our community, specifically Anelih and Akuli, in adherence to the initial PMGSY road scheme. Any deviation from this route, especially if it bypasses our main villages, will result in collective decision to boycott development-related activities. We firmly believe that such a measure is necessary to protect our community’s interests and to ensure equitable progress,” they said.

“Regrettably, we have received information about certain elements within the society attempting to alter the proposed route. This potential change would not be in the best interests of the residents of Anelih and Akuli, and to demonstrate our unified stance, all the members of these villages are prepared to sign a petition affirming the choice of the majority to support the initially proposed route,” they said.

The chairmen of both these villages had written a letter to the DV deputy commissioner, seeking his support in “ensuring that the highway project progresses along the original route.”

“We look forward to a favourable resolution that aligns with the best interests of our community and the region at large,” the letter read.

When contacted, the NHIDCL GM said, “Roads are constructed based on approved alignment, and on technical suitability, which will be decided at the ministry level. All the points put forth by the villagers were forwarded to the DPR consultants, and they have reexamined. There are many aspects that have to be taken into consideration before a highway construction is approved. Gradient, length, and bridges within the stretch are important aspects. Then there is the land acquisition cost, structure and other aspects, like how many houses will be destroyed in the process – all have to be taken into consideration. This is done by the DPR agency employed by the ministry. If not technically feasible, there is nothing that can be done. But if the DPR agency approves, then we can go ahead with any road construction. The cost and all the aspects will be scrutinised and discussed in the ministry, and decision will be taken,” the GM said.