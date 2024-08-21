Natung urges Patil to release pending GoI share Rs. 457.59 Cr under JJM

NEW DELHI, 20 Aug: PHE & Water Supply minister Mama Natung on Tuesday met union Jal Shakti minister C.R Patil at his office here and urged him to release the pending GoI share of Rs. 457.59 Cr under JJM.

Natung also urged the union minister to consider providing Rs. 60.79 Cr under the ‘Support Activity & Water Quality Monitoring & Surveillance’ component as envisaged in the guidelines.

Meanwhile, the union minister has assured Natung to release the pending amount and the additional Rs. 60.79 cr as sought for within two months.

During the visit, Natung was accompanied by MLA Ealing Tallang, PHE&WS commissioner Pawan Kr Sain and DRC (Protocol) Marto Bagra.