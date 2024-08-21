Inaugural session of induction prog. for first year students of RGGP held

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: The inaugural function of the weeklong induction programme for the first-year students of Rajiv Gandhi Govt Polytechnic (RGGP) started on Tuesday, setting the tone for a promising academic year ahead.

The programme aimed to familiarize students with the college’s infrastructure, faculty, and curriculum as well as provide a platform for socialization and ‘ice-breaking.’

The event witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of students, eager to embark on their diploma journey.

In his speech, RGGP principal Taba That emphasized the importance of hard work, discipline, and dedication in achieving academic success. He also gave a brief overview of the college’s history, vision, and mission.

J.P Pandey, Librarian (retired), RGGP congratulated the students for being selected and admitted in “one of the best institutions” of North East India. He also spoke on ISO certification, AICTE affiliation and NBA accreditation.

Jitu Saikia, chairman, Academic & Exam, RGGP explained the purpose and concept of student induction programme.

The programme also featured interactive sessions with faculty members, who shared insights into their respective departments and charges and offered valuable advice to the newcomers.

Students were then introduced to the various departments and facilities, including state-of-the-art laboratories, libraries, and recreational spaces.

In the afternoon session the students participated in quiz and painting competitions.