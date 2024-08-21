PAPF reiterates demand for compensation to 284 PAFs, threatens stir

[ Karyir Riba ]

ANINI, 20 Aug: The Project Affected People’s Forum (PAPF) of the 3097 MW Etalin Hydroelectric Project (HEP) has yet again expressed exasperation over the non-payment of compensation to the 284 project affected families (PAFs) by the project developer SJVN Ltd.

“Despite issuance of official communique by the Dibang Valley DC-cum-R&R administrator earlier in May, no action has been taken by the SJVN Ltd. regarding release of compensation. They have only been using the excuse of compensatory afforestation (CA) land not being provided by the state government to expedite the process for getting forest clearance stage-I from the MOEF & CC (FAC), GoI. Here we would like to remind that during his visit to Arunachal, the Union Minister of Power and Housing Manohar Lal had said that CA is crucial for early development of hydropower projects in the state, and land for CA may also be explored in other states. Thus, considering his opinion and the national importance of the project, if the state does not have sufficient land for CA, other states may be explored for a speedy resolution of the matter”, said the representatives of the PAPF.

They said, “Discontent with the careless attitude of the SJVN Ltd, the 284 PAFs had a meeting where we discussed the future course of action regarding non-release of compensation and adapted a few resolutions. First of all, the PAPF will continue to fight for our compensation right based on the RFCT-IN-LARA Act 2013.

We would also like to request the government to sort out the requirements of CA land upto 1122 hectare as soon as possible to expedite the process of getting forest clearance at the central, state and district levels. The concern competent authority is highly requested to look into the matter on priority basis to redress the same within two months from the date of receipt of this letter.”

“In case of failure to comply, the PAPF will start a series of democratic movements in forms of peaceful dharna, protest rally, media/press briefings, as well as, lockout of the project developer’s camp office, located 10kms from Etalin HQ on the way to Maliney, till the compensation issue is completely materialized. If our democratic movements go unheard, we will be compelled to seek intervention from the High Court as our last resort to fight for our compensation,” they said.

The PAPF has also submitted letters regarding their grievances to the PS to Parliamentary Affair Minister, GoI, LM secretary and director, Anini MLA, DC, SP, DFO and the HOP SJVN Ltd.