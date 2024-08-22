Miss Arunachal controversy

One of the state’s most prestigious events, Miss Arunachal is now mired in controversy. The event organizer has been accused of financial mismanagement by one of the most popular Miss Arunachal ever Tengam Celine Koyu. She has issued a legal notice to the organizer alleging them of not disbursing the incentive amount she was supposed to receive after participating in Femina Miss India 2022. On their part, Miss Arunachal Organization has refuted the allegation. But the Director of Youth Affairs Government of Arunachal which funds the event has sought a report from the organizer regarding the financial assistance provided to Tengam Celine Koyu.

Unfortunately, such a prestigious event has been caught in controversy. Many young women see Miss Arunachal as an opportunity to build their career in the glamour world. But after this controversy, the parents will keep them away from such beauty pageants. The allegation leveled by Tengam Celine Koyu has to be properly investigated. This is a government-funded event and the people of Arunachal have every right to know how the fund is used. Simply issuing a clarification by the organizer will not suffice. The allegation should be properly investigated and the authorities should take action if anyone is found guilty.