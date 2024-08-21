Water supply disruption in ICR

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: A major water crisis is reportedly looming over Naharlagun and Nirjuli township areas as the Public Health Engineering and Water Supply department begins reconstructing the suspension bridge for the DI 300 mm water supply line over the Nyorch stream on August 23.

In an official communiqué, the executive engineer (EE) of the PHED & WS Naharlagun Division informed that the bridge partially collapsed on August 2, 2024, as villagers and other residents used it for commuting to their fields and for daily activities. The department further noted that the bridge reconstruction may take 15 days or longer, during which the drinking water supply would be affected.

“The department plans to completely reconstruct the dilapidated suspension bridge starting August 23, 2024, and it may take around 15 days to complete and resume normal water supply to the consumers of Naharlagun and Nirjuli townships,” the EE of the PHED Naharlagun Division stated.

The EE added that drinking water supply to affected areas would be provided via Tata mobiles and tankers. Hydrant points and concerned officials and staff have been assigned to manage water supply from tankers and Tata mobiles.

The 60-meter-long span wire rope suspension bridge over the Nyorch stream was originally constructed solely for crossing the DI 300 mm water supply mains and was commissioned on January 31, 2008, to provide drinking water to the Naharlagun-Nirjuli twin townships.

It was further noted that the bridge construction was undertaken under the Augmentation of Water Supply to Naharlagun-Nirjuli Township Phase-1 (7MLD), sanctioned under the NLCPR in March 2004 by the DoNER Ministry, Government of India.

Meanwhile, water supply pipeline from the Poma River to Itanagar has been damaged, which has affected drinking water supply to Itanagar.

The pipeline has been damaged near Ganga Lake, affecting the water supply in Gohpur, Chimpu, Vivek Vihar and Chandranagar areas.