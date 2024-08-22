Dibang Valley, Namsai, W/Siang KVKs conduct tree plantation drives

ANINI, 21 Aug: Dibang Valley district KVK organized a tree plantation drive under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ at its campus here on Wednesday, with participation of KVK staff and local farmers.

KVK Agro-forestry scientist Nyelam Sunny said that ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign not only promotes reforestation but also strengthens community bonds by connecting environmental conservation with familial respect.

KVK commended the forest department of Dibang Valley for providing quality tree saplings on the occasion.

A total of twenty saplings were planted at Namsai KVK farm complex in Namsai district on Wednesday under the ‘Plant4Mother’ campaign. The KVK staff also made awareness about the need of prevention and reversion of land degradation and desertification.

A similar plantation programme was also organized at West Siang KVK on Wednesday.

A total of fifty Gulmohar tree saplings were planted at the KVK instructional farm in Bam by head of ICAR-RC, Arunachal Pradesh Centre in Basar, Dr. Lobsang Wanchu, KVK officials and farmers during the plantation programme. This was followed by a capacity building programme on ‘resilient technology’ with participation of 40 farmers from NICRA-TDC adopted Nyigam village. The programme was organized under NICRA-TDC project to adopt the successful climate resilient technologies which are also being demonstrated in NICRA cluster villages.

During the programme, KVK scientist-cum-Co-PI of the project Dr. Kangabam Suraj emphasized on the need for adopting resilient technologies. SMS (agricultural extension) Dr. Praveen Kumar highlighted the need of self-help groups and cooperatives to overcome the major challenge such as marketing of agricultural produce, enhancing linkages between farmers and credit agencies.