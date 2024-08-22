JNC organizes entrepreneurship awareness prog

PASIGHAT, Aug 21: Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district recently took a significant step towards nurturing entrepreneurial talent by hosting a one-day entrepreneurship awareness programme, along with inauguration of the new Entrepreneurship Development Centre (EDC).

The event, held with the aim of fostering innovation and entrepreneurial spirit among participants in East Siang district marked a milestone in the college’s commitment to empowering future business leaders.

JNC principal Dr. Tasi Taloh, who inaugurated the EDC, lauded the participants for their innovative contributions and encouraged them to continue pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams. He stressed the crucial role of entrepreneurship in combating unemployment and emphasized the importance of promoting and developing local products with the potential to reach global markets.

Vice principal Dr. Leki Sitang also addressed the gathering highlighting the pivotal role that entrepreneurs play in driving the economic development of the region.

Programme coordinator Nang Rasami Thamoung shared insights into the event’s objectives, while associate professors Dr. D.P Panda and Agin Taboh from the department of commerce provided their expertise as resource persons and focused on “Business Development and Planning,” in their session and drew inspiration from the success stories of renowned local entrepreneurs and motivated participants to strive towards their own entrepreneurial goals.

The main highlight of the inaugural function was an exhibition of locally crafted products, including a diverse range of handicrafts and baked goods, which not only showcased the creativity of the participants but also their potential to make a mark in the entrepreneurial world.

The awareness programme was conducted over three batches starting from 19 to 21 August.

The event saw enthusiastic participation of 120 individuals and was organized by the Entrepreneurship Development Centre at JN College Pasighat, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati.

The programme was sponsored by the North Eastern Council (NEC), Shillong, further underscoring the importance of entrepreneurship in the region’s development.(DIPRO)