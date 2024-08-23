NCPCR member visits OWA’s child care institute for 2nd day

NAHARLAGUN, 22 Aug: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Preeti Bhardwaj Dalal continued her visit to Child Care Institute at Oju Welfare Association (OWA) and Anganwadi Centre at P-Sector here for the second day on Thursday.

“The purpose of the visit is to inspect OWA and to interact with the minor victims in connection with the recent sex racket and to discuss their physical, mental health condition,” said a release.

The member took stock of functions of Child Care Institute and Special Adoption Agency (SAA), interacted with the children about their schooling and vocational, etc. The Commission also visited Shakti Sadan (Home for women destitute).

Dalal also visited Anganwadi Centre at P-Sector Naharlagun and interacted with children and inspected nutrition provided in the Centre.

She was accompanied, among others, by Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Right chairperson Ratan Anya during her visit.