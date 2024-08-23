Assistant professor Tabiram Yirang dies in tragic accident

PASIGHAT, 22 Aug: Assistant professor Tabiram Yirang of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here died in a tragic accident at about 4.30 am on Thursday when he was returning to the campus from his home.

Yirang was serving as assistant professor, PG Dept. of Geography. He is survived by his wife Marbom Yirang, one son and two daughters.

The faculty and the staff members of the college rushed to the hospital where post-mortem and other official formalities were done.

While deeply mourning the demise of Yirang, the college principal Dr. Tasi Taloh along with faculties and staff paid homage to the departed soul in the residence of the deceased, inside the lower campus of the college.

Taloh said “We condole the tragic loss and our hearts go out to the grieving family and friends of Yirang. May his soul rest in peace and may the family find strength in this difficult time,” reports DIPRO.

The Yirang Welfare Society (YWS) has said that it is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Tabiram Yirang, a dedicated Assistant Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) College, Pasighat, due to a fatal road traffic accident.

Born on May 20, 1971, to Lt. Mutgiang Yirang of Rayang Village, East Siang, Lt.Yirang dedicated his life to education and public service. Before joining as Assistant Professor of Geography at Tirap Government College, Deomali, he had served as Lower Division Clerk at JN College, Pasighat, and Upper Division Clerk at the Director of School Education, Naharlagun. He also had a stint as a lecturer at Government College Bomdila.

“Lt. Yirang was an integral part of YWS, serving in various capacities including, general secretary, literary secretary and resource mobilizer. His contributions to the Society were immense, and his absence will be deeply felt. His untimely demise is a tremendous loss to our society and the academic community,” said Dr. Allok Yirang president of YWS.

“Lt. Yirang is survived by his mother, wife, three children and three brothers. His untimely passing has left a void in the lives of his family, friends and the academic community,” he added.

The Yirang Welfare Society extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prays for the departed soul to rest in peace. His contributions to education and the society will be remembered and cherished forever, the Society said.