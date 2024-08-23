Three-day disaster response training for community volunteers concludes

KHONSA, 22 Aug: A 3-day basic disaster response training program for community volunteers organized by the district disaster management authority (DDMA), concluded here in Tirap district as part of DDMA’s 100 Days Action Plan to enhance local emergency preparedness.

Held from 19 to 21 August, the training aimed at equipping volunteers with essential skills for effective disaster management. The program featured comprehensive sessions on first aid, search and rescue operations and emergency response techniques.

Led by DDMO Emily Tingkhatra, the training took place in the villages of Chasa, Khonsa and Borduria.

On the third day, solar lamps, raincoats and first-aid kits were distributed to the community volunteers by Khonsa EAC Tana Bapu, as part of the disaster preparedness initiative. (DIPRO)