KKSU organizes career counseling prog

TIRBIN, 23 Aug: Kargu Kardi Students Union (KKSU) organized a day-long career counseling programme at GHSS here on Friday.

Social development expert Jummo Potom and career mentor-cum-skill trainer Ranjan K. Baruah were the resource persons. They interacted with the students on different career perspectives.

Topics like, passion, self confidence, critical and creative thinking, taking up risk to become an entrepreneur, importance of effective communication etc were discussed by the resource person. The programme was also attended by teaching and non-teaching staff apart from students.

KKSU president Minku Tato said that the career counseling programme has been organized for the students of the region so that they can contribute positively to the society and build a vibrant Arunachal Pradesh.

“We are very happy that the students of Tirbin area have taken part in the career counseling programme and interacted with resource persons. This shows their commitment and seriousness related to their future career,” the union’s finance secretary Terde Gamkak said.