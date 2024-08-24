Two bombs found in Murtem Koro, Dollungmukh

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: The Kamle police have cordoned off and sealed the area where an unexploded bomb was found at the Murtem Koro/Dollungmukh River.

On August 21, a villager from Paro under the Dollungmukh circle noticed two unexploded bombs at Murtem Koro (local name)/Dollungmukh and reported them to local police, administration and Air Force authorities.

The area is near the Indian Air Force firing range. As a safety and security measure, villagers have been advised not to venture near the site. Kamle SP Kardak Riba met with the Gaon Burahs/Buris and Gram Panchayat members to sensitize them about the issue.

The unexploded bombs are each 100 kg and 500 kg respectively, according to the IAF authority based in Dollungmukh.

The Kamle district administration and the IAF are working on the safe diffusion or detonation of the unexploded bombs to prevent any mishaps. The IAF reportedly claims that the bombs date back to World War II, but villagers believe they are from 2002, as many were dropped that year.

Dollungmukh has an IAF base where drills, which include live bombing, are carried out. They have often been in confrontation with the local villagers after series of accidents that has resulted in injuries to animals and humans and destruction of homes.