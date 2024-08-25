ZIRO, 24 Aug: Twenty units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organised by National Service Scheme and Health Promotion Cell of Saint Claret College at Gyati Takka General Hospital, Hapoli on Friday.

The camp was organized in collaboration with the blood centre of Gyati Taka General Hospital.

On 23 August, the Health Promotion Cell of SCCZ also organised ‘Viksit Bharat Ka Mantra, Bharat Ho Nashe Se Swantantra’ under ‘Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan.’

More than 900 students and staff of SCCZ took part in the mass pledge against drugs.

Principal Dr. Fr. Allwyn Mendoz highlighted the importance of health in our daily lives and encouraged the students to avoid drugs and other substances and live a happy and healthy life.