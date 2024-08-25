Webinar on current crisis in Bangladesh and its ramification on India

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: The School of Social Sciences and Humanities at Himalayan University here hosted a one-day webinar on the theme “Current crisis in Bangladesh and its ramification on India” on Saturday.

The event was marked by insightful discussions and expert analyses from distinguished speakers, making it a significant academic endeavour in understanding the regional implications of the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Dipongpou Kamei, Dean-cum-convener, Bob Khathing School of Social Sciences; Himalayan University.

He provided a comprehensive overview of the political and socio-economic turmoil in Bangladesh, shedding light on the historical context and recent developments that have contributed to the crisis. His address underscored the potential ripple effects on neighboring countries, particularly India.

The webinar featured insightful presentations by three distinguished resource persons.

Prof. Swaran Singh from Jawaharlal Nehru University spoke on the evolving India-Bangladesh relations, emphasizing the strategic and diplomatic dimensions. Prof. Singh highlighted the importance of maintaining a strong bilateral relationship, especially in light of the current crisis.

Prof. Raju from Jamia Millia Islamia discussed the ramifications of the Bangladesh crisis on India. He explored the possible security, economic, and social impacts, including the implications for cross-border relations, migration, and regional stability.

Prof. Muralidhar from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, provided an in-depth analysis of the crisis within Bangladesh, focusing on the internal political, economic, and social factors that have led to the current situation.

His discussion included the potential for instability to affect the broader South Asian region.

Vice-chancellor of Himalayan University prof. Venugopal Rao thanked the resource persons for extending their valuable time and coming to share their deep knowledge with the Himalayan family. In addition, he stressed the importance of academic institutions in contributing to policy discussions and highlighted the role of the university in fostering critical thinking and informed debate on regional and global issues.

Earlier, Dr. Prem Sharma highlighted the importance of the topic in the current geopolitical context. Dr. Sharma emphasized the need for in-depth analysis and understanding of the issues at hand, especially in the context of India-Bangladesh relations.