Two JE cases reported from Changlang

[Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 25 Aug: Two cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) have been reported from Changlang district.

According to the medical officer in-charge of the Community Health Centre here in Changlang district, a suspected case of JE has been diagnosed in a patient from Chophelling Tibetan Settlement (TR Camp) at a private hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The condition of the patient is stated to be ‘serious.’

The other patient from Jairampur is also undergoing treatment at Dibrugarh. It has been learnt that the patient is still in a state of ‘coma’ since last one month.

Prominent public leader of Miao Sethai Sena has urged the health department to take up the matter with the local administration and initiate immediate steps to spread awareness.

“Since written notice doesn’t reach everyone, I suggest use of mic for announcement in all urban and rural areas of Jairampur and Miao subdivisions in particular and Changlang district in general at earliest,” he suggested.

Youth leader Andrew Longri urged for fogging/spraying in all villages in Miao-Kharsang circles and that “it shouldn’t be confined only to TR camp.”

Meanwhile, in a widely circulated notice, the MO in-charge of CHC, Miao informed all concerned that a team of seven medical staff of NVBDCP comprising of MTS, RFW, MPW, SFW and DHV has been detailed for surveillance and fogging/spraying at TR Camp, Camp No IV from 26 to 30 August.

The MO in-charge appealed to all concerned especially, the residents of TR Camp to extend co-operation to make the fogging and spraying activity successful.