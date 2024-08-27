Urban affairs commissioner reviews status of ongoing projects

CHANGLANG, 26 Aug: Urban affairs commissioner Vivek Pandey reviewed the status of various ongoing projects in Changlang district during a meeting with the HoDs here on Monday.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of infrastructure, connectivity, education, health, etc. in order to mitigate migration and facilitate reverse migration of people.

He also encouraged physical as well as mobile verification of the beneficiaries under various schemes.

Deputy commissioner Vishal Sah highlighted the schemes being implemented by all the departments in Changlang district.

Later, Pandey visited the MRF facility and Amrut 2.0 project site at Miao.

During the visit, the commissioner was accompanied by urban local bodies director Hano Takka. (DIPRO)