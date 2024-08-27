Regulatory body says it will address ongoing dispute between Koyu and Miss Arunachal Org

ITANAGAR. 26 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Regulatory Board of State Events (APRBSE) has announced that it will address the ongoing dispute between former Miss Arunachal 2021, Tengam Celine Koyu, and the Miss Arunachal Organization.

The Board has observed the controversy and the allegations exchanged by both parties during subsequent press conferences. It has taken suo-motu cognizance of the matter.

Addressing reporters at the Press Club on Monday, board chairman Mallo Attu stated that Koyu has already submitted her grievances in writing. The Board expects to receive a response from the Miss Arunachal Organization soon, said Attu.

He added that a fact-finding committee will be formed once all responses are received.

The APRBSE is the regulatory body for all government-sponsored calendar events in the state, including Miss Arunachal, Mr Arunachal, Arunachal’s Got Talent and Arunachal Idol.