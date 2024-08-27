Paswan to visit Itanagar

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: Union minister for food processing and industries Chirag Paswan is expected to visit Itanagar at the end of September.

During his visit, he will inaugurate the state unit office of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) at 6 Mile and chair a state executive meeting for his party.

Riba Pangia, state president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas), informed the daily that Paswan is also likely to introduce projects under his ministry and visit some rural areas of the state with the Chief Minister. Pangia further stated that the state party unit will visit New Delhi in the first week of September to meet Paswan and finalize the exact dates and details of his visit.