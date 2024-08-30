Initiate actions to double farmers’ income: Guv

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik urged Agriculture and Allied Sectors Minister Gabriel D Wangsu to “initiate proactive actions for doubling farmers’ income,” during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday

The actions should ensure “securing the farmers and their endeavours, making them tech-savvy, boosting agriculture research and education, and building farm-related infrastructure for the growth of the agriculture sector and the farmers’ welfare,” he said.

A state like Arunachal Pradesh, where about half the workforce is involved in farming, cannot flourish without making agriculture sustainable, he said, adding that “the latest technologies in the laboratories related to agriculture and its allied sectors must reach the farmers.”

The minister briefed the governor on the schemes and projects undertaken by the departments under him. He assured the governor to educate the farmers to diversify their efforts and spread their potential. (Raj Bhavan)