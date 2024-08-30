Jyoti Panka from Tirap named recipient of Nat’l Teachers’ Award

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: Jyoti Panka (35) from Tirap district has been named a recipient of the prestigious National Teachers’ Award 2024.

The education ministry Tuesday announced Panka’s name for the award for her unwavering commitment to teaching and innovative contributions to education.

Panka, a postgraduate teacher (PGT) in political science at the PM Shri Government Higher Secondary School in Longding, boasts around 12 years of impactful teaching experience.

Her exceptional dedication has earned her numerous accolades, including a state silver medal and last year’s State Teachers Award.

A native of Wasathong village in Tirap district, Panka’s educational journey began in 2013 as a trained graduate teacher (TGT) at a government school in Kalaktang, West Kameng.

Her career has taken her to Khonsa in Tirap district, and in 2019, she passed the PGT examination conducted by the APPSC, following which she joined the PM Shri Government Higher Secondary School in Longding.

Panka’s innovative spirit shines through projects like ‘Ek Kadam Sundarta Ki Aur’, a school beautification initiative, and ‘Chale Gaon Ki Aur’, which motivates students to teach in villages during their vacations.

Her role as NSS programme officer in Kalaktang and her leadership quality have further endeared her to students and the community.

In response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Panka launched a YouTube channel, ‘School Chale Hum’, to support remote learning and ensure students continued to receive quality education from home.

Expressing her joy, Panka shared her excitement about the award, which will be presented to her and 49 other distinguished educators on Teachers’ Day, 5 September, in New Delhi.

The award includes a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal, celebrating her remarkable contributions to education.

The National Awards to Teachers aim to celebrate the exceptional contributions of some of the country’s finest educators, recognising those who, through their dedication and hard work, have not only enhanced the quality of school education but also profoundly enriched the lives of their students. (NewsFY)