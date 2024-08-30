National Sports Day celebrated

AALO, 29 Aug: National Sports Day was celebrated in the state on Thursday with various events.

The day marks the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, one of the most iconic figures in Indian sports history.

In Rono Hills, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) marked the NSD with a weeklong extravaganza.

Floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Major Dhyan Chand.

RGU VC Prof Saket Khushwaha extolled the legendary hockey player’s contributions and underscored the vital role of sports in fostering discipline, healthy lifestyles, and overall wellbeing.

Prof Otem Padung also spoke along similar lines.

An array of sports activities, including hockey-penalty shootout, tug of war, cock-fight, bamboo wrestling, and plank challenge, were organised, and saw the participation of faculty members, administrative officers and officials, and students.

In West Siang district, a mini-marathon was organised in headquarters Aalo to mark the day. The marathon, organised by the District Athletic Association, was flagged off by DC (i/c) Mabi Taipodia.

More than 150 athletes participated in the event.

The DC later awarded cash prizes and certificates to all the winners.

In Tirap district, a mini-marathon themed ‘Run Against Domestic Violence’, along with various sports events were organised by the district administration, in collaboration with the women & child development department and the sports & youth affairs department to mark the day.

While flagging off the 6-km long marathon, DC Ira Singhal highlighted the importance of education for girls, combating drug abuse, and raising awareness about domestic violence.

In the boys’ category, Wangtan Chingtanam won the first prize, comprising cash amount of Rs 5,000 along with a certificate. The 2nd prize of Rs 3,000 with a certificate went to Dinwang Lowang. Jenggo Ruchu won the 3rd prize and was awarded cash amount of Rs 2,000 and a certificate.

In the girls’ category, Pongkey Hassen, Angap Wangsa and Pongan Pansa stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd, respectively, and were awarded Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 along with a certificate, respectively.

In the women’s category, Nuapnya Tesia stood 1st, Radha Gupta came in 2nd and Samcha Aboh snatched the 3rd position, and they were awarded with certificate and cash amount of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively.

In Upper Siang district, the Indian Army’s Spear Corps organised an inter-school badminton championship on the occasion.

GHSS Tuting won the championship. Army officers and the Tuting ADC distributed prizes and medals to the winners, and presented the championship trophy to GHSS Tuting.

Our correspondent adds: The 4/9 Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army celebrated the NSD by organising track and field events for school students at the Buddha Stadium in West Kameng headquarters Bomdila.

Speaking on the occasion, 2nd-in-Command Lieutenant Colonel Satish Kumar said that “such inter-school participation enables in developing the spirit of sportsmanship among participants, which further gives exposure to budding sportspersons.”

Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar gave away the prizes to the winners.

Students from Modern School, government higher secondary school Bomdila, Sonam Academy, government secondary school Bomdila, and Manjushree Shiksha Niketan participated in the shot put, javelin throw and tug of war events. (With inputs from DIPROs)