AMTRON organises Hackathon 2024

GUWAHATI, 30 Aug: The 3DPCOE Hackathon 2024, a two-day event organised by Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited(AMTRON) at the Assam Administrative Staff College, concluded on Wednesday with prize distribution to the winning teams.

Funded under the PM DEVINE scheme by the DoNER ministry, the hackathon attracted a diverse group of 300 students from various institutions across the northeastern region and other states of India.

During the inaugural function, AMTRON managing director Narsing Pawar gave an inspiring address.

The 3DPCOE Hackathon 2024 has not only provided a platform for showcasing talent but also an opportunity for participants to network with industry experts and potential investors to shape their dreams to reality.

It is the first such event conducted to foster a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship in the NER.