Interface with farmers conducted

KYIDPHEL, 30 Aug: Guwahati (Assam)-based Nation Research Centre on Pig (NRCP), under the supervision of its Director Dr Vivek Kumar Gupta, conducted a ‘research extension farmers interface meeting and input distribution’ programme, in collaboration with the Tawang KVK, here in Tawang district on Thursday.

The NRCP provided 1,000 bags of animal feed and 250 milk cans to the attending farmers.

Interacting with the farmers, NRCP principal scientist Dr Pranab Jyoti Das informed that the animal feeds provided to them contain the necessary proteins, vitamins and minerals needed for the healthy growth of livestock.

“The aim of this free animal feed distribution is to increase the income of the farmers and, if needed,selected farmers will be given training on feed production and animal husbandry for their economic sustainability,” he said, and advised the farmers to adopt scientific methods for better production of high-yielding crops to double their income.

NRCP senior scientist Dr Juwar Doley and experts from the KVK also spoke. (DIPRO)