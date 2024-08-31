7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy: Tawang, Lungla champions

TAWANG, 29 Aug: The district-level football and volleyball tournaments (U-16) for the 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy for Tawang district concluded at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium here on Friday.

Tawang constituency won both the boys’ and the girls’ football tournaments, defeating their opponents Mukto and Lungla constituency, respectively, by an identical 1-0 margin.

In volleyball, Lungla won both the boys’ and the girls’ categories of the tournament, defeating their respective opponents, Mukto and Tawang, by identical 2-1 margin.

The winners will represent the district champions in the state-level competitions scheduled to be held in Namsai next month.

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang distributed the prizes to the winners, along with District Sports Officer Balban Kamlo and Indian National Futsal Team Assistant Manager Koncho Tashi. (DIPRO)