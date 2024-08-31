Constable among 2 arrested for peddling drugs

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: Two persons, including a police constable, were arrested by the Arunachal Pradesh Police on charges of peddling drugs, police said on Friday.

The police arrested the constable and the drug peddler with heroin weighing 13.36 grams, valued at Rs 50,000, from Pusi Doke village in West Siang district on Thursday, West Siang DSP Moge Bole said.

Acting on a tip-off that drugs were being transported to district headquarters Aalo from Silapathar in Assam, a police team was formed.

The team set up a naka at NH 13 near Pusi Doke village, the DSP said.

“At around 7:40 pm, the team stopped a suspected vehicle and seized the contraband,” the police officer said.

The DSP said that the vehicle used in the crime belonged to the constable.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Aalo police station. (PTI)