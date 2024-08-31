Former jt director passes away

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: Former joint director of veterinary sciences, Dr Mito Nyodu, passed away at the TRIHMS on 28 August, following a brief illness.

Born on 19 September, 1963, in Dari village to late Tomi Nyodu and late Ihen Riba Nyodu, Dr Nyodu was known for his dedicated service.

Dr Nyodu completed his early education from the government higher secondary school in Basar and the government senior secondary school in Aalo.

He studied at the Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology, where he earned his bachelor of veterinary sciences and animal husbandry degree. He did his master’s in veterinary extension education from the Assam Agricultural University.

In 1988, Dr Nyodu began his distinguished career with the Arunachal Pradesh veterinary service as a veterinary officer.

He retired in 2023 as a joint director, with his final posting at the Veterinary Training Institute, Pasighat.

The Tutem Ao Welfare Society has mourned the demise of Dr Nyodu. The society said that he was a soft-spoken gentleman who was loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Iter Badak Nyodu, his daughter Topy, and his sons Tomar and Toni. His last rites were held on Thursday in Dipa village and were attended by hundreds of his well-wishers and loved ones.