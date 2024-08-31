Bui meets Rijiju, reminds him of proposed Mebigeko-Gerukhamukh road

[ Karda Natam ]

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui on Thursday met union minister Kiren Rijiju and reminded him of the longstan-ding demand of the people of Upper Subansiri district for construction of the proposed road from Mebigeko in Upper Subansiri to Gerukhamukh in Assam.

Bui submitted a joint representation by all the four MLAs of Upper Subansiri district and the Likabali (Lower Siang) and the Raga (Kamle) MLAs to the union minister, drawing the attention of the latter to the current status, the importance of the proposed road, and its early construction.

During the meeting, Bui said that the proposed road, if constructed, would not only reduce the distance between Itanagar and the border districts of Upper Subansiri, Kamle and the Likabali constituency in Lower Siang but also ensure speedy movement of troops, heavy artillery and logistic support systems in the event of any national emergency.

In their representation, the six legislators informed Rijiju that the project was earlier a part of the SARD-NE Phase B and was approved in principle by the MoRTH. Later, it was announced by Road Transport & Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari during his visit to Arunachal in 2017.

They urged Rijiju to take up the matter with the MoRTH.