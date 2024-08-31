PM virtually inaugurates integrated aqua park in Ziro

ZIRO, 30 Aug: The integrated aqua park (IAP) in Tarin here in Lower Subansiri district was among multiple projects that were virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the CIDSCO ground in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Friday.

Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with a few of his cabinet colleagues, also virtually participated in the inauguration programme.

“This initiative underscores the prime minister’s dedication to revolutionising India’s fisheries sector in line with the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampda Yojana. The IAP will significantly enhance local aquaculture, foster livelihood and create new income opportunities for farmers,” the CM wrote on X.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for this visionary project. The Rs 43.59 crore aqua park will revolutionise the states fisheries landscape, driving sustainable growth and prosperity,” Khandu added.

Fisheries Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, local MLA Hage Appa, former ministers Tage Taki, Padi Richo and Tapi Batt, Fisheries Secretary Hage Tari, Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP, SP Keni Bagra and Fisheries Director Joyshil Taba, among others, joined the inauguration programme at the project site in Tarin.

Addressing the gathering, Wangsu said that “the state is fortunate to have got the IAP inaugurated by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself,” and termed it “a momentous day for the state.”

“It is the first IAP being developed under the PMMSY and the lone major project being implemented in the country under the visionary leadership of the prime minister and the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh,” he informed.

“The state government was aspiring for the ambitious project costing Rs 4,359.04 lakhs, which is the first of its kind, and also one of the largest in the country,” Wangsu said, and called upon the youths and entrepreneurs to make the most out of the multiple facilities available at the park.

“I hope to see this park surrounded by pristine environ as an instrument for purposeful and gainful employment of our young farmers,” the minister said. He, however, urged the people to see to it that the sincere efforts of the government are sustained and go a long way in resolving the issues and concerns of the fisheries sector.

The IAP, a centrally-sponsored project, was completed prior to the scheduled inauguration by the fisheries department, in collaboration with hydropower development department and the National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad.

The project is spread over an area of more than 7 hectares, surrounded by scenic greenery, forest and alluring seasonal flowers. Some of the attractive facilities at the aqua park include an aqua museum, raceways, RAS, biofloc, a retail fish market, a brood bank and hatcheries for indigenous fish, a disease diagnostic and quality testing lab, a fish feed mill, a training-cum-conference hall, an ice plant-cum-cold storage, a value addition unit, a refrigerated vehicle, an aqua farmer extension support centre, and a Matsya Seva Kendra, which are likely to attract a large number of tourists, leading to revenue and employment generation. (DIPRO)