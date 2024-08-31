117 youths register as community volunteers

YUPIA, 30 Aug: As many as 117 youths registered as community volunteers during a weeklong training programme for community volunteers organised by the Papum Pare District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), under the guidance of the DC Jiken Bomjen.

The training programme was held in two phases. The first phase was held at the government higher secondary school in Toru from 27-29 August. Sixty-seven youths from the nearby villages registered as community volunteers during the event. Toru CO Fema Taku inaugurated it.

The second phase was inaugurated at the indoor stadium here on Friday by the DC, where 50 youths joined as community volunteers.

Addressing the participants, Bomjen emphasised the role of community volunteers in disaster management.

“In times of crisis, immediate and coordinated response from trained community volunteers can save lives and mitigate damages. This programme aims to empower our volunteers with the skills necessary to respond swiftly and effectively to any disaster situation,” the DC said.

The training programme, which was designed to equip volunteers with essential skills and knowledge required for effective disaster management and response, covered various aspects of disaster preparedness, including first aid, search and rescue, evacuation procedures, and communication strategies during emergencies.

The training sessions also included practical demonstrations, mock drills, and interactive discussions, led by experienced/trained disaster management personnel.

The volunteers were also introduced to the latest technologies and tools used in disaster response.

Raincoats, umbrellas, jerseys, and first aid kits were distributed to all the participants.

DDMO Nima Tashi and Disaster Management DPO Tana Mercy were also present at the programme. (DIPRO)