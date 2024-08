ROING, 30 Aug: MLA Puinnyo Apum inaugurated a public library-cum-reading room in Parbuk in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday, in the presence of CO Gaurav Panwar, PRI members and school students.

The library was built at the initiative of the district administration. It houses books to help in preparing for the UPSC, APPSC, CGL and other competitive examinations, along with books for school students to supplement their NCERT syllabus. (DIPRO)